MUST presents Nobel Laureates at 23rd anniversary summit

To celebrate its 23rd Anniversary, the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) presented two Nobel Laureates at a medical summit that commenced yesterday afternoon.

Officially referred to as 2nd Frontiers in Medicine Summit, the academic event aims at exploring and sharing advances in translational medicine and drug development.

German biophysicist and Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine in 1991, Erwin Neher, 79, gave a lecture on the first day of the summit, discussing advances in cellular signaling and structural biology: new options for drug development and cancer research.

Today, the concluding day of the summit, will see Peter Doherty, 82, Australian immunologist and Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine in 1996, discussing over video conferencing technologies matters related to the future pandemics and the tactics that should be employed.

During the opening ceremony, vice chancellor and president Joseph Hun-wei Lee of the university mentioned that the summit is the first featured event organized by the Medical Science Division (MSD).

“It is an important research and education entity newly established in response to the rapidly changing demand for teaching, research, innovation and service,” Lee said. The MSD has been restructured from the original medical units and medical sciences disciplines, and now consists of the Faculty of Medicine and its affiliated School of Pharmacy, and the Faculty of Chinese Medicine, as well as two new research centers including the Al laboratory in Medicine and Center of Regenerative Medicine, he added.

“The MSD was established with the aim of facilitating talent cultivation and social development for the enhancement of the university’s global competitiveness and influence,” Lee further elaborated on the new facility.

The university also aims at leveraging assistance from the MSD to develop Big Health in the country.

“I hope that this summit would facilitate the MSD to give full play to its advantages and its continuous development in teaching, scientific research and other aspects,” Lee concluded.

This afternoon will also see the Hong Kong government’s chief epidemic advisor during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kwok-yung Yuen, 66, microbiologist, physician and surgeon from Hong Kong, presenting his views on necessary preparations for future outbreaks.