MUST presents Royal Society member at seminar

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) will host a seminar presented by cognitive psychologist Nicola Clayton, a member of the Royal Society, this afternoon at its campus in Taipa.

The session is being held as part of the celebrations of the university’s 23rd anniversary.

Dubbing the speaker as a world-famous expert in cognitive psychology, MUST described Clayton as having “fruitful results in cross-disciplinary research” and “actively participating in artistic creations.”

Clayton is the founding director of the Cambridge Centre for the Integration of Science, Technology and Culture (CCISTC), which is the frontier platform for interdisciplinary integrations.

The center focuses on the integration and development of the interdisciplinary fields of science and technology research and cultural research. It also holds international academic exchanges, mutual visits between universities and cooperation between international institutions, among other functions.

Besides the seminar session, Clayton will also sign a cooperation agreement with MUST on behalf of her center. AL