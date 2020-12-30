MUST scientists demonstrate Chinese herbal medicine’s role in treating Covid-19

A recent study authored by scholars from the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has provided fresh insight into how Chinese herbal medicine fights against Covid-19.

The research, titled “The Scientific Foundation of Chinese Herbal Medicine against COVID-19,” was recently published in Engineering, an internationally recognized academic journal.

The study was steered by Liang Liu, President of the MUST who rallied teaching and research staff at the institution’s State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine following the outbreak of Covid-19 to conduct scientific research and screen effective Chinese herbal formulas to help curb the pandemic.

The published study expounds on the scientific foundations of Chinese herbal formulas using multiple high-tech technologies, such as network pharmacology and multivariate mass spectrometry analysis, to identify and uncover the therapeutic mechanisms behind Chinese herbal medicine to treat Covid-19.

Researchers found that Chinese herbal medicine is effective at helping to reduce the replication of the Covid-19 virus, reduce the risks of an excessive immune stress response and inflammatory cells, and protect multiple organs from damage in patients.

The above therapeutic outcomes can be useful in mitigating the severity of the disease and reducing the likelihood of it deteriorating into a severe condition in an individual who is infected with Covid-19.

Moreover, the team also discovered that various Chinese herbal formulas can play therapeutic roles for patients who are infected with other viruses. Staff Reporter