MUST starts Int’l Communication Week, video exhibition

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has opened Visual Macao 2023, a series of events celebrating communications and visual productions.

Comprising the annual World Communication Week and the MUST Chinese Youth Film Project, Visual Macao 2023 was opened by Vice Chancellor and President Joseph Hun-wei Lee of the university, among other guests.

After welcoming the guests and the audience, Lee expressed his elation at seeing a vigorous community re-emerging after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee said internationalization is a key developmental strategy of the MUST. Visual communication represents a common way of cultural production and human pragmatism, which forms the backdrop for the theme of Visual Macao, he added.

“[Visual communication] is critical to defining everyday life,” Lee said. “In MUST, computer and artificial intelligence scientists are also conducting interdisciplinary research related to communication.”

Lee thinks Macau is an ideal place to “explore and study” visual communication, due to its rich and unique cultural heritage as well as its multifaceted and elegant scenery.

MUST’s Chinese Youth Film Project includes a series of events, such as topical forums, roundtable meetings, film screenings and dialogue. Films from Beijing and Taiwan will also be showcased.

The award ceremony of the film exhibition will be held on April 20 in MUST’s Block D Auditorium. There are 13 awards to be announced. In addition, a “Doctoral Student Forum” will be held and a global call for papers will be launched.

The opening ceremony also saw the unveiling of the signboard of a research center as well as the signing of a cooperation agreement.