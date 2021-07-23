MUST survey finds decrease in employees’ confidence in job market

A survey by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) found that local employees were 7% less satisfied with their job than in the previous year.

The survey was conducted by questionnaire between April 16 and May 24 this year by the Institute of Sustainable Development at the MUST in order to gather the data used in calculating the 2021 Macao Employee Confidence and Satisfaction Index.

By the end of the survey period, a total of 803 valid responses from Macau resident workers were received.

This year, the overall employee confidence index in Macau has fallen by 5.5% year-on-year, while the total employee satisfaction index fell by 7%.

The survey also showed that the sub-index of employees’ confidence in the employment market in Macau fell by 6.7%, the sub-index of employees’ confidence in their company by 4.5%, and the sub-index of employees’ personal confidence by 5.4%.

In addition, the job satisfaction sub-index fell by 14.1%, the job quality satisfaction sub-index by 6.4%, the personal development satisfaction sub-index by 4.1%, and the job stability satisfaction sub-index by 3.7%.

The survey team believe that the impact of the pandemic on employee confidence is reflected in the declines recorded in employees’ confidence in the Macau job market, company prospects, and personal development.

The pandemic’s impact on employee satisfaction, meanwhile, is reflected in the overall impact on Macau employees’ work benefits, job quality, personal development and job stability.

The researchers suggested that Macau society draw upon public opinion to direct employees’ perceptions and understanding, so that they do not retreat in the face of difficulty, but rather turn crisis into opportunity.

When the economy is weak, employees must use their time and seek opportunities to broaden their vocational knowledge and improve their vocational skills, the group explained. Companies should also strengthen employee training, provide opportunities for employees to recharge, as well as enhance confidence and reduce uncertainty. AL