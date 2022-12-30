MUST survey shows 70% positive testing rate

A survey from the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has shown about 70% of its 2,553 samples have tested positive from Covid. The study covered the period Dec. 10 to 29, and shows the virus peaked on Dec. 23, with 256 infected that day. The university expects the medical system will still be under pressure for the next two to three weeks, adding that more than half of the positive samples were of cases where the symptoms lasted from five to 10 days. Only 8% of the positive samples belonged to cases where symptoms lasted from one to three days, while 2% of cases lasted for over 10 days.

Gov’t reports another death from virus

There were 88 confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded on Wednesday all of which were referred to the Health Bureau’s isolation and treatment facilities, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has reported. The city also recorded another death from the virus involving a 75-year-old man who had received two doses of vaccine. The day before, authorities recorded 86 symptomatic cases, while two senior citizens aged 91 and 94 passed away due to the infection. The government has said Macau has reached the peak of the current wave of the pandemic, as residents have grappled with the rapid spread of Covid-19.