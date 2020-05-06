MUST to collaborate with global firms on AI computerization

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has recently launched its new generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercomputer Center, with the support of the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund, the university announced in a statement.

In the statement, MUST added that the need for AI computerization has been growing, and the Center is intended to satisfy this need.

In addition to the government funding, MUST has also commissioned the Macau office of Automated Systems Limited to tailor-make a group of graphics processing units (GPUs) that render computer images.

The university explained that the new AI computer system would be capable of handling a wide range of research-oriented settings, such as the medical diagnosis of cancer or cardiovascular diseases, facial recognition and crowd management, cyber security management, as well as research on space.

The supercomputer center is capable of performing 4,000 trillion – or 4 quadrillion – calculations per second with the help of the 32 NVIDIA GPU cards installed in the three supercomputers.

Memory is also a key part in AI learning. The Center is equipped with high-capacity and -speed SSD memory to store computerized results rapidly. The current storage speed is seven gigabytes per second, with a capacity to be increased to 150 gigabytes per second in the future.

The building that houses the supercomputers is equipped with Internet routers providing a connection speed up to 100Gbps, which is 100 to 1,000 times faster than common household Internet connection speeds. Back-up power supply and double air conditioning systems are also installed to facilitate an environment for the work of the supercomputers.

“The new Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer Center will assist MUST to foster greater achievements in related fields,” Du Zhang, dean of the university’s Faculty of Information Technology said. “It is likely that our new Center is the most cutting-edge of its kind in Macau.” AL