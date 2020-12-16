MUST to establish research institute for materials science, engineering

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) is set to establish a new research institute fostering development in materials science and engineering, according to a note published yesterday by the university.

The objectives of founding the new academy are to “proactively integrate [MUST] into innovative technology infrastructures within the Greater Bay Area (GBA)” – a task stipulated in the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area promulgated in February 2019 – and cultivate talent in the field.

The academy will place major research emphasis on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, biomedics and health-related fields. It will tap into cutting-edge materials to bring about innovation, such as organic optoelectronic devices, flexible electronics, wearable smart sensors, and biomedical materials.

MUST appointed Professor Lee Shuit Tong to helm the establishment of the institute who will take office in January 2021. Lee is internationally recognized for his expertise in nanomaterials, nanotechnology, organic electronics, diamond and super-hard coatings.

Lee garnered a series of science awards, including the Humboldt Senior Research Award, Croucher Senior Research Fellowship of the Croucher Foundation, State Natural Science Awards, Prize for Scientific and Technological Progress of Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation. Staff Reporter