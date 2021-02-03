MUST to launch training course for USCPA certification

Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) is slated to launch a training programme this March for the American Certified Public Accountant (USCPA) certification exam, according to a statement released by the university.

The programme will be under MUST’s School of Liberal Arts and is designated specifically for individuals from the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The course consists of four subjects including Financial Accounting & Report; Regulation; Auditing; and Business Environment and Concepts.

The course is suitable for students majoring in accounting and accountants who are in junior-level or above.

Eligible applicants from Hong Kong, Macau and other GBA cities should also have sufficient English proficiency; basic accounting knowledge or be experienced in accounting and finance related works.

According to the MUST statement, mainland China has presented a demand for nearly 300,000 USCPA in 2019.

By opening this programme, MUST hopes to empower Macau’s talented human resources for the city’s “long-term prosperity.”

USCPA is a professional accountant qualification certificate awarded by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the national professional organization of Certified Public Accountants in the United States.

Academic committeebapplauds developments of MUST lab

In a recent online meeting, experts from China’s State Key Laboratory academic committee applauded the development and achievements of the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicines of MUST. As of now, the lab is comprised of 454 people, with one of them a Nobel Prize winner. The research team of the lab has published 249 Science Citation Index papers, obtained nine patents and garnered 14 awards.

The lab has also played a key role in the fight against Covid-19, undertaking 14 projects, sponsored by the SAR government and Chinese governments to identify efficient Traditional Chinese Medicine treatments to cure coronavirus. It also invented an air disinfectant and nasal protective agent that are effective in preventing an individual from contracting Covid-19.

During the online meeting, members of the academic committee voiced their opinions and suggestions to the MUST State Key Laboratory.

The committee members encouraged the researchers of the lab to continue to be innovative in Chinese medicine research.