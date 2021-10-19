MUST to run China’s first external National Field Science Station

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has obtained national approval to run the country’s first external national-level field science observation station, the university announced in a statement.

The Ministry of Science and Technology announced a batch of 69 National Field Science Observation and Research Stations on October 11. Among them is a facility to be operated by MUST that focuses on Macau’s coastal ecology.

According to MUST, the facility will be the first and only such station operated by a non-Mainland entity.

The university noted that the establishment of the Macau station will fill the gap in China’s data on sub-tropical Chinese coasts.

It added that this type of station, alongside national laboratories and national key laboratories, are part and parcel of China’s innovation system.

Through the establishment of the Macau Field Station, MUST will cooperate with Tsinghua University, Peking University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research, Guangdong University of Technology, Sun Yat-sen University, Jinan University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Chinese University of Hong Kong in related fields in the future. Closer cooperation in scientific observation, joint research and personnel training will greatly enhance the research capabilities of MUST in related fields. AL