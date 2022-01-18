MUST to send students to Sun Yat-Sen Hospital for internships

The Faculty of Medicine of Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) announced that they have signed a cooperation agreement with the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University (Sun Yat-Sen First Hospital), and students will now be sent there for clinical placements.

According to the collaboration framework, MUST’s Faculty of Medicine will regularly send students to Sun Yat-Sen First Hospital for both clinical placements and internships.

The signing ceremony for the collaboration agreement was held on January 13 at the conference room of Sun Yat-Sen Hospital’s History Hall in Gangzhou.

The organizers said of the agreement: “In order to enhance the development and exchange of medical services, the two parties reached an agreement based on the principle of ‘mutual support, friendship and cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win’.”

The two parties have agreed to provide each other with the necessary support in terms of teachers, venues and resources for clinical teaching practice of the students.

“Academic researchers from both parties will jointly apply for research funding projects in both places, make arrangements for mutual subject leaders and co-investigators, and accept post-doctoral fellows and postgraduate students from the MUST to undertake short-term research work in the laboratories,” the agreement stated.

The framework also mentioned that, every year, they will co-host an academic exchange seminar to “capitalise” on the strengths of their international universities and to promote cultural exchange between the East and the West, and the Chinese culture through the development of the Greater Bay Area.

At the signing ceremony, representatives from both sides expressed their hopes for a more extensive strategic cooperation and an enhancement in research and teaching between the two institutions.

The representatives are also aiming for “the establishment of closer ties through complementary strengths, so as to jointly nurture ‘outstanding medical talents’ for Macau and contribute to society.” Jing Wu