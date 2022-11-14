MUST witnesses launch of self-designed satellite

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) organized a live screening session on the launch of the Tianzhou 5 cargo spaceship, which, in this mission, carried the Macau Student Science Satellite I to space. The launch took place in Wenchang, Hainan Province. The satellite was designed by local youth representatives. MUST stressed that the main goal of the project is to instruct young people in Macau in the country’s aeronautical technology and generate interest in science. Assistant professor Jiaming Ou at the MUST’s State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences presented details of the satellite at the session.

UM student receives award in genetics

A team of undergraduate students from the University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) has recently won a gold medal at the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) competition for a research study on reducing acidity in the ocean. This is the fourth consecutive year that UM has won an award in this international competition and the third time that the university has won a gold medal. The UM team comprised 22 undergraduate students who developed a project to explore methods of slowing the acidification of the ocean. The project aimed to maintain the balance of marine ecology via the genetic modification of Escherichia coli (E. coli) to absorb hydrogen ions in the acidified water.