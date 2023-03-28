MUST’s Coloane research center expected soon

The science and technology research and development facility at the Concordia Industrial Park in Coloane is expected to open soon, the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) announced yesterday.

On the sidelines of an institute event, Chair Prof. Joseph Hun-wei Lee, MUST president, told the press about the prospective event.

The 10,000-square-meter facility will house several state- to international-level laboratories, such as a marine life lab appointed by the Ministry of Water Resources, and a mass-scale respiratory disease outbreak prediction lab.

Lee pointed out that the new facility will be the home for research and development for several faculties. It will be the space for cross-disciplinary experiment and development. Lee said the facility would help nurture talents in cross-disciplinary studies.

Last year, the MUST inaugurated the Faculty for Innovative Engineering, which in Lee’s opinion will help consolidate the institution’s resources in science and engineering. It will also provide pathways for new bachelor’s degree programs, with a new program opening in the coming September. He expects the number of students in science and technology programs to double.

Lee added that the MUST would constantly strive for global accreditations and open on-par new science and technology programs that suit the needs of the Greater Bay Area. He hopes that in the future, the institution will be able to establish facilities in Hengqin.

MUST confers honoris causa degrees

The MUST conferred yesterday doctoris honoris causa upon 14 recipients as part of the celebrations for its 23rd anniversary. Those honored included Haruki Murakami, writer of the influential Norwegian Wood and 1Q84, as well as Laureate of the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Franz Kafka Prize; Chua Lam, writer and food critic; Prof. Peter Doherty, Nobel Laureate and immunologist; and Prof. Zhao Yupei, surgeon and president of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, among others.

Additionally, seminar sessions were also held to discuss arts, diplomacy and space.