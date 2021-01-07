Nam Van plan | Gov’t to proceed with controversial court house project

Only one out of 23 members of the Urban Planning Committee called for reconsideration of the recently proposed Nam Van Lake development plan, marking a landslide victory for the government to go ahead with the construction of a new 50-meter-tall court house.

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) released the draft plans for land plots C1-C4 and C12-C14 on Nam Van Lake for public consultation before the Christmas long weekend.

The release stirred up public debate right away. Ultimately, the DSSOPT received a total of 144 files of public opinion on the two projects, from which only one was for the C1-C4 land plot. All the others were against the development plans.

At the Urban Committee Plenary yesterday, when presenting the number of public opinions received, the DSSOPT official presented part of the picture and avoided stating the respective numbers of comments for and against.

Instead, he said, “There are comments from both sides.”

Some 78 opinions were received on the land plot C1-C4, while 66 were received for C12-C14.

Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Leong Wai Man, said, when presenting the bureau’s comments, that the coastline of the city is not part of the Historic Centre of Macau, implying that measures are not as strict as those governing the World Heritage site should apply.

She added that her bureau has already conducted a visual analysis on the impact of the proposed development on the World Heritage site.

Although the Chapel of Our Lady of Penha is not within the Historic Centre of Macau, which was listed as a World Heritage site in 2005, it has been listed as a local heritage site.

In addition, the IC second chair made two contradictory comments. She said that the proposed development plan would not have any impact on the view from the Penha Hill to the sea, but that “after the construction, the sea shall not be viewed in whole.”

Moreover, an official from the DSSOPT’s Urban Planning Department stressed that the proposals align with the Master Urban Plan. His justification is that the proposed buildings will not surpass the Penha Hill in height.

The Master Urban Plan, meanwhile, had its public consultation period wrapped up on November 2. Its conclusive report has not been released, let alone the plan being passed by the legislature.

Furthermore, the buildings are arranged in a staircase style, given their respective heights. It means that there will be descending heights from the hill to the coast.

It was also pointed out that the proposed constructions will cover the piers of the Nobre do Carvalho Bridge.

Architect and Heritage Architect (Architecte du Patrimoine), Lui Chak Keong, who was the only member opposing the plans, questioned the value of the Penha Hill in Macau’s future development.

He pointed out that as Macau wants to develop maritime tourism, the view from the seaway to the Penha Church must be preserved. He also questioned whether the proposed heights would obstruct the visual corridor connecting the sea and the hill.

Moreover, he called for a three-dimensional analysis of the impact.

Majority of the other members were for the proposed development. However, member Loi Man Keong revealed that he had viewed some of the public opinions right before the plenary and found them “similar to children’s play.”

“They are identical opinions,” Loi said. “Should we revoke our plan just because of these repetitive opinions?”

It is worth pointing out that the DSSOPT requires the public to provide their basic identity information when submitting their opinions.

Many other committee members referred to the “improvements” made as scrapped plans from before 1999, where the constructions of buildings up to 90 meters in height was approved. Other members also emphasized the need for a consolidated Court location, highlighting “the dignity of the judiciary.”

Some members also stressed the importance of the government saving on rent.

As another agenda item, the committee also discussed a land plot opposite the Macao Cultural Centre, which will be used for a government office building.

Member Choi Wan Sun of the committee expressed her concerns over the existence of auxiliary facilities within or near the building, as the government has planned the NAPE area as a cultural and leisure precinct. The Municipal Affairs Bureau is about to finish the construction of a coastal promenade running from the Macao Science Center to the Kun Iam Statue.

“Experientially, the area is less populous on weekends and holidays,” Choi noted. “Has the government planned any facilities to support the nature of the area and make it as useful on holidays as is on weekdays?”

The government representative responded by confirming that such facilities will be built nearby.