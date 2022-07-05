Nansha to deliver subsidies up to RMB120,000 targeting SARs’ youth

Financial measures targeting residents of Hong Kong and Macau have been taken by Nansha, meaning each youth can receive a one-time employment reward of up to RMB120,000, and an additional monthly salary subsidy of up to RMB5,000 for three consecutive years.

The measures encourage Hong Kong and Macau youth to find employment in Nansha, build a broader “dream-chasing stage,” thereby kicking off its measure called “Ten New Measures for Supporting Hong Kong and Macau Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment.”

Employers of these young people will be rewarded with a maximum RMB200,000 for recruitment and employment, and a maximum RMB100,000 will be given to human resource service enterprises, organizations and institutions that promote employment among both SARs in Nansha.

Also, in a bid to support the housing concerns of these youth, the measures clearly stipulate that eligible Hong Kong and Macau youths will be provided apartments or an accommodation subsidy of up to MOP20,000 per person, per year.

In the measure guideline, it noted that Nansha will support eligible Hong Kong and Macau youth to purchase co-owned properties, and issue “Hong Kong and Macau Youth Talent Cards” to these residents.

In addition, the Guangzhou district pledged to provide no fewer than 1,000 internship positions in the district every year, and set up special internship subsidies of no less than RMB2 million.

“It encourages Hong Kong and Macau youth in Nansha to participate in various vocational skills training,” according to a statement issued by the government of Guangdong Province. The maximum subsidy for Hong Kong and Macau youths is RMB80,000.

Further, a Hong Kong and Macau Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fund will be set up to encourage venture capital funds to invest in Hong Kong and Macau youth entrepreneurship projects in the region, and will be rewarded up to RMB10 million according to the investment amount.