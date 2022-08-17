NAT Free Covid-19 test only for key groups

covid

The appointment link for mass testing has been suspended from yesterday as the city enters the “normalization stage,” according to health authorities. The government is encouraging those that think they are at risk of contracting Covid-19 to make an appointment through the link located at the bottom of the Macau Health Code app. Residents can click on the link to make an appointment free of charge, yet the test results cannot be used for cross-border clearance and cannot be used for the purpose of regular testing for key working groups.

As for the list of key groups previously submitted by the competent authority, they can only pre-book a nucleic acid test via a designated website.

The list of key groups includes includes cleaning staff, security guards, bus drivers and workers from the frozen food sector, among others.

Meanwhile, the Times received reports from those who were required to undergo the test, noting that the test booking system was down.

Therefore, those residents with a yellow code who failed to take a test because only the public hospital accepts walk ins, may take the test today instead. Staff Reporter