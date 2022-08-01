NAT required to enter some venues

Anticipating the start of the stabilization period as the city registers zero cases for nine days, residents who wish to enter venues where they have to remove masks, such as restaurants, will be required to undergo nucleic acid tests (NAT). The NAT will be valid for this purpose for three days. Further details regarding relaxation of measures will be announced at the daily briefing by the Heath Bureau at 5 p.m. today.

Court acquits prison guard over distribution of child pornography

The Court of First Instance has acquitted a Nepalese prison guard who was accused of distributing pornographic videos of minors. The Office of the Secretary for Security announced that, after a comprehensive investigation and application of the disciplinary process, there was no evidence found that proved the prison guard committed relevant criminal acts or violated disciplinary regulations. The Correctional Services Bureau filed the case in July. Authorities arrested the prison guard in September 2020, along with 11 other security guards, on suspicion of receiving and disseminating pornographic videos related to minors on social media.

CTT warns of fraudulent SMS

Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) clarified that it did not send any SMS messages soliciting recipients to click an embedded link to pay additional fees for their parcels and provide personal information. In a statement, CTT warned the public to stay vigilant, advising that anyone receiving such text messages should never click on the link or provide any personal information. The bureau also encouraged residents who have fallen prey to the scam to call the Judiciary Police.