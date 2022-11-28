NAT threshold altered for foreign arrivals

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has changed the threshold for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) negativity for incomers from non-mainland origins. It said the change was in compliance with the new national standards.

Incomers must return a negative result within 48 hours before their departure from their origin city.

Results with cycle threshold (CT) values higher than or equivalent to 35 will also be admitted; but in such cases, two tests must be taken between 24 hours and 72 hours apart, with the later test performed within 48 hours before departure.

For connected flights with all stopovers totaling no longer than 24 hours, test validity standards will apply to the departure time of the first leg of travel.

All the aforementioned times refer to the scheduled times of departure.

The centre reminds travelers to retain all boarding passes to prove they have met all requirements. AL