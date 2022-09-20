NAT validity from Zhuhai to Macau extended to 48 hours

The validity of the nucleic acid test (NAT) taken for the purpose of crossing the border, previously 24 hours, changed to 48 hours as of yesterday, Zhuhai health authorities announced, a measure that will likely boost tourism arrivals in the upcoming Golden Week holidays.

According to the statement published by the Zhuhai-Macau Joint Prevention and Control Working Group, as of September 19 at 6 a.m., people who enter Zhuhai from Macau must have proof of a negative NAT result within 48 hours – a measure changed after a month and a half of the 24 hour validity.

Meanwhile, the validity of the NAT for people who enter Macau from Zhuhai remained unchanged at 48 hours.

Meanwhile, given the recent increase in tourism, Macau might see an average of 30,000 tourists per day during the October 1 holidays, the president of the Travel Industry Council of Macau, Andy Wu, said.

Dubbed the Golden Week, the seven-day holiday is a major event in mainland China, with the other being the May 1 holiday, which also lasts seven days. Staff reporter