National, SAR gov’ts reject US comments on Macau election

Both mainland Chinese and local authorities have denounced the remarks by US State Department Spokesperson Edward Price on the disqualification of 21 individuals from the upcoming parliamentary election.

The Legislative Assembly Election is set to take place on September 12.

The Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL) has disqualified 21 individuals from the original 20 candidate lists. On Monday, CAEAL announced it has accepted 14 lists, of which 128 candidates will run for 14 seats in the direct election constituency.

“The Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government resolutely rejects remarks made recently by a spokesperson for the United States Department of State, concerning the Legislative Assembly Election of the MSAR,” the local government said in a statement.

“The decision of the [CAEAL] to exclude some individuals from the upcoming election has its basis in a power vested with the Commission under the Legislative Assembly Election Law. This decision has been confirmed in a ruling by the Court of Final Appeal of the MSAR,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson reiterated, “We deplore and reject it that relevant sides, in grave violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, have time and again made wanton comments on the affairs of China’s Hong Kong and Macau SARs.”

The national authority added that “supporting the Basic Law of the MSAR of the People’s Republic of China and pledging allegiance to the SAR are the legal requirements for members of the Legislative Assembly.”

Last week, the EU issued a brief statement to comment on the CAEAL’s decision. Price tweeted his remarks, citing the EU statement and saying that “the U.S. stands with the European Union in opposing Macau’s disqualification of 21 legislative candidates.”AL