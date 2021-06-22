Nearly 18,000 applications approved for helicopter tour

A total of 17,982 residents have been deemed eligible for this round of helicopter and yacht tours, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The electronic lots for the second phase of the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” helicopter and yacht tours were drawn yesterday.

MGTO deputy director, Cheng Wai Tong, collaborated with representatives of the Task Force, comprising the Macau Travel Agency Association, Association of Macao Tourist Agents and Travel Industry Council of Macau.

The announcement informed that all eligible applicants in Phase I and Phase II were each randomly assigned a number by electronic lottery. Applicants numbered 1 — 648 were given two quotas for joining the local tour in July and August. The list of No. 1 — 1,000 is now published on the MGTO’s website.

“If listed applicants cannot complete the application requirements within the period, they will be deemed to give up their quotas. The rest of the applicants numbered 649 and onwards on the list will take up the quotas in order, awaiting subsequent notification from the travel agencies concerned,” the announcement said.

19 local tour itineraries were launched for the second phase of the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project, with applications open since June 17. Staff Reporter