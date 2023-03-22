Nearly 650 people hired through labor bureau from Jan. to Feb.

A series of events have been organized in the first two months of this year and successfully resulted in 646 people attaining employment, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) revealed in a response to lawmaker Ella Lei’s questions.

The lawmaker’s written inquiry, dated Feb. 10, sought clarifications in several areas. Lei wanted to explore specific plans that the DSAL had made to further lower city’s unemployment rate.

She also asked if the bureau had assessed whether the salaries posted were reasonable, and how the bureau would refine its Paid Hands-on Internship Programme.

Responding to the questions, the head of the DSAL, Wong Chi Hong, pointed out that in January and February this year, 28 job-matching sessions involving various trades and industries were organized. Online and offline recruitment seminars and workshops were also held, and more of such sessions would be held amid the resumption of group tours.

Regarding the salary question, the bureau emphasized that it would review recruitment information provided by companies “to ensure that recruitment conditions correspond to the status quo.” The bureau also deployed officers to witness job interviews “to ensure jobseekers with professional capacities were employed under fair and reasonable conditions.”

To follow up with unsuccessful matches, the bureau has provided additional recruitment support to concerned jobseekers, in addition to analyzing the reasons why they were not hired.

On the other hand, the Employment-Training Programme that started in 2015 has provided employees who wanted to change career paths the chance to relocate themselves vocationally, while acquiring the requisite skills on the job, the bureau added.

The program covers such areas as facility maintenance, culinary positions, as well as catering operations and management.

Further efforts will be invested in collaborating with local resort operators in expanding the program to provide more opportunities for interested jobseekers to broaden their career paths. Targeted recruitment support will also continue, the bureau added.