Nearly MOP90,000 losses in scam

Two victims are reported to have lost a total of MOP88,880 to scams in August this year, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ).

The first victim, Chu, is a 46-year-old local male resident; the second victim, Wu, a 29-year-old female mainland resident.

The suspect, Ieong, is a 30-year-old unemployed male resident.

The first victim met a female suspect through her friend on April. The suspect claimed that she could help the victim with a license for people who came to Macau from the mainland, with a cost of around MOP80,000.

The victim subsequently believed the woman and transferred MOP68,000 to a local bank account.

However, the female suspect did not complete the relevant license, and told the victim that her case would be handled by another male suspect, Ieong.

The victim asked the suspect to withdraw money from the account, but the suspect rejected her request.

The victim then failed to contact the suspect and reported to matter to the PJ.

Upon inquiries by the investigation department, the PJ found that the two suspects had been involved in another scam case.

In this case, the second victim reported to the PJ that she had lost a total of MOP20,880 in May this year.

According to the PJ, the victim claimed that by purchasing food vouchers, she could be rewarded.

Following her purchases, the victim did not receive any reward and failed to contact the suspect.

Upon inspection, the female suspect, Fang, was arrested on August 20 due to involvement in another scam case.

The PJ arrested the male suspect at Qingmao Port when he came to Macau on August 26.

The male suspect claimed to the PJ that he did not have the ability to deal with a license, and that the money which was scammed from the two victims had been spent.

The PJ referred the male suspect to the Public Prosecutions Office.

Student charged with traffic violation

A 24-year-old male student was found driving in the period of his prohibition from driving last week at Taipa, according to the Public Security Police (PSP)’s vehicle checking operation.

After investigating the male’s identity card and vehicle license, the male was found to have been charged for evading his responsibility in May, resulting in a prohibition from driving for four months.

The PSP said that the male admitted this crime, and in addition, had stopped his vehicle at a yellow line, so the case has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office with the charge of aggravated violation of order and violation of Traffic Law. Staff Reporter