Nearly three million in Zhuhai test negative for Covid-19

The second round of mass SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid tests (NAT) in Zhuhai has yielded only negative results, local media reports.

According to deputy director of the Zhuhai Health Authority Huang Yun, the mass NAT sampled about 2.8 million people. All tested negative.

For the time being, the city has detected 24 cases in its current outbreak, all 24 of which are in hospital. During the 24 hours between 9 a.m. January 18 and 9 a.m. January 19, the city detected six cases.

Partial lockdown has been implemented in Zhuhai, targeting Xiangzhou District and Nanping Township.

Meanwhile, in Zhongshan, about 5.2 million people were tested for the virus between January 17 and 18. It was the city’s second round of mass NAT. On the first day, samples were collected from about 2.3 million people. On the second day, samples were collected from another 2.9 million.

During this period, a man who attended an unregistered wedding banquet in Luoding City was detained by the police. The city is located in the north of Guangdong Province. The man, however, resides regularly in Nanping Township of Zhuhai.

He was accused of not notifying the authorities about his trip to Luoding in advance.

The authorities categorized 115 banquet-goers as secondary close contacts. AL