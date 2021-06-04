Neighborhood Association proposes lowering rebuild threshold

Considering the unsatisfactory conditions of the Iao Hon group of seven residential buildings, reconstruction should be done as soon as possible, Chao I Sam, vice director-general of the General Union of Neighborhood Associations has said. She proposes that the government increase the height of rebuilt buildings as well as add parking facilities and shops to lower the average cost of reconstruction. She also asked that they lower the threshold for rebuilding as reaching 100% consensus is difficult. Chao added that the Iao Hon project could serve as a pilot example for other renewal projects.

Caterer association encourages industry worker to get vaccinated

Chan Chak Mo, president of The United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, has encouraged workers in the industry to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 to help avoid suspension of the mainland-Macau travel. He referred to the non-resident workers in the industry who live on the other side of the border, and said that travel restrictions will affect operations of caterers. They would need to pay extra money to maintain the workers in Macau or operate on a shortage of human resources.