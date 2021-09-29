Neighborhoods of three new cases placed under yellow zone

The neighborhoods near the residences of Macau’s latest three Covid-19 patients will only be classified as yellow zones not red zones, pulmonologist Alvis Lo, director of the Health Bureau (SSM), said yesterday.

After recording three new Covid-19 cases by early afternoon, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center pulled forward yesterday’s press briefing by two hours.

The three new cases are believed to be connected to case No. 64, a returnee from Turkey.

Following the detection of the 65th and 66th patients, who are both security guards at the Golden Crown China Hotel and believed to be related to the 64th patient, all security guards and janitors at the hotel have been put under quarantine, Lo announced. Other workers, meanwhile, have been put into close-loop management, meaning that they will temporarily be accommodated in the hotel.

The 68th, 69th and 70th patients have been diagnosed using regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on quarantined individuals. They were detected at the third regular test.

Although the three new patients began quarantine days ago, for safety reasons, the Health Bureau (SSM) has designated certain areas near the residences of the three patients as yellow zones. Individuals within the zones will be tested once for the virus and will be only released after a negative result is returned. Even so, their health code will remain yellow for the next 14 days to indicate that they will need to conduct health self-management.

On the decision not to designate a red zone after the detection of the latest three patients, Lo explained that the patients have been quarantined for days, which suggests that the risk to the community is rather small.

“The 65th and 66th patients have a history of community movements prior to being diagnosed. We can’t rule out the possibility of their spreading the disease within the vicinity of their residences,” Lo said. “Therefore, we have made designation of yellow zones, which indicate an entry-only restriction and multiple PCR tests.”

Furthermore, he explained, each of the three new patients have taken at least two PCR tests at the commencement of their quarantine period. The negative test results have lowered the risk of their spreading the virus in their neighborhood.

The designation of yellow zone in the vicinity of their residences, on the other hand, is for enhanced safety. “Considering that Macau is a close community, we need a higher bar [for disease containment],” the pulmonologist added.

Following the detection of the recent batch of new patients, the SSM have quarantined a total of 1,640 related personnel, of whom 58 are close contacts, 1,449 intercepts and 133 second-level close contacts.

At the current stage, another round of the citywide PCR test is not required, Lo added.

71st case had no contact with Covid patient

At 7:20 p.m. yesterday, the center announced the detection of the city’s 71st Covid-19 patient.

The 38-year-old male patient works in the surveillance camera control center at the Treasure Hotel, which is adjacent and connected to the Golden Crown China Hotel.

Authorities stressed that the patient did not have any contact with guests or other workers in the hotel.

It is believed that the patient contracted the virus in the employee changing room, which is shared by workers from both connected hotels.

He has been identified as a contact of the 65th and 66th patients, and he commenced quarantine on September 25.

PCR tests conducted on September 22 and 24 yielded negative results. The test yesterday yielded a positive result, causing him to be diagnosed with the disease.

The man has been fully vaccinated: he took the SinoPharm vaccine on April 24 and the SinoVac vaccine on June 14. Both are inactivated vaccines.

For the time being, the patient has not reported any discomfort or symptoms. He has been transferred to the Public Health Clinical Center for treatment.

No update on class suspension: DSEDJ

Messages circulated on the internet yesterday concerning further class suspension. On behalf of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, a department under the Response and Coordination Center, neurosurgeon Tai Wa Hou, medical director of the public Conde São Januário Hospital, reiterated that non-tertiary education classes will be suspended until October 3. Tertiary education institutions have suspended physical lectures.

For the time being, the education bureau has not made any decision on further action.

Mass testing ends with 645k samples

The second citywide PCR test of SARS-CoV-2, conducted over 72 hours, concluded at 3 p.m. yesterday.

Lo announced that a total of 645,230 samples were collected over the three days. All samples have tested negative.

Meanwhile, 24 hours prior to the commencement of the citywide PCR test, 44,536 people took PCR tests at their own expense. This tally has been included in the citywide campaign, bringing the total up to 689,766 people.

Lo thanked all workers and the population for assisting with and participating in the campaign.

Golden Crown guests to be relocated

To strengthen controls at the quarantine hotel, the SSM has relocated all guests, about 150 persons, to another quarantine hotel, Lo announced.

Furthermore, workers at the hotel who are not security guards or janitors will be put into quarantine as well.

In response to the latest five immigration-related cases, all workers at higher risk at other quarantine hotels will be put under “the highest degree of close-loop management.”