Netizens complain of ‘unsmooth’ pool reopening

Following the announcement from the Sports Bureau (ID) on Friday that the government would reopen nine public swimming pools the following day, many citizens have struggled to enter the pools after the long closure of the facilities.

Over the weekend, several netizens claimed on social media that the reopening of the pools was not a smooth process. A handful of people criticized the shortening of the schedule and the difficulty in entering the public pools due to the limitation on the number of people allowed.According to several posts on Facebook, and despite the rainy weather over the weekend, pools have been full in several locations, namely in Taipa, with many having to wait a long time to access the pool.

According to the announcement from ID on Friday, the nine pools have now resumed operations with limitations on the number of people allowed inside as follows: Centro Desportivo Tamagnini Barbosa and Centro Desportivo do Colégio D. Bosco (maximum capacity of 30 people), Estoril Swimming Pool (140 people), Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park swimming pool (970 people), Olympic Sports Center (160 people), Carmo Swimming Pools (45 people), Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool (145 people), Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool (145 people), and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool (100 people).

Besides the adjustment made to the number of people that can be at the same time in the pool facilities, the ID also adjusted the opening hours from 7 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on outdoor facilities, and until 9 p.m. for the indoor ones.

The ID also said that according to the current infection control measures in place, people will be asked to wear a face mask while in the indoor common areas, as well as presenting a valid health code and have their body temperature measured at the entrance.