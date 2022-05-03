New AIPIM board calls for more support to English, Portuguese media

The new board directors of the Macau Portuguese and English Press Association (AIPIM) has pledged to work with the SAR government to achieve goals including the increased funding from the Government Information Bureau as well as extending subsidies to the English-language press.

After the election of the members of the Governing Bodies for the 2022-2024 biennium last week, AIPIM’s board of directors fully resumes the functions assigned to it by the statutes.

José Miguel Encarnação was voted as president of the board of directors, while Paulo Barbosa was elected vice-president.

The board intends to organize training courses and workshops on the current legislation in the Macau SAR, and on the Programmatic Guidelines and Concrete Initiatives of the Greater Bay Area and Hengqin Intensive Cooperation Zone Projects. The board also intends to resume the organization of workshops to ensure the continuous training of media professionals.

The board stated that it will also alert the authorities to facilitate the hiring of non-resident labor for the sector amid the entry ban of non-residents in Macau – a restriction that has been in place in since march 2020.

Staff Reporter