New airline starts Macau-Nha Trang operations

A new service operated by Bamboo Airways from Vietnam started operations yesterday, with an inauguration ceremony held at the Macau International Airport.

The Macau MTP Travel Agency Limited initiated the regular charter service with an agreement signed on Jan. 15 this year.

At the inauguration ceremony, Sou Hoi, managing director of the travel agency, said the flight was the first post-pandemic service between China and Vietnam.

He believes the inauguration of the flights, as well as expected improvements on visa requirements, will encourage people from Macau to visit Vietnam. Meanwhile, Vietnamese people will also be enticed to visit Macau.

The flight took a Macau tourism industry delegation to Nha Trang, to experience the destination as well as conduct an exchange with their counterparts in Vietnam. Efforts will be made to attract tourists from Vietnam.

From its inauguration yesterday until early November, the flight will see services on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Times for Nha Trang-Macau and Macau-Nha Trang flights are 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s second private airline company, made its maiden flight in Jan. 2019. Its first international flight was between Da Nang and Taiwan Taoyuan. AL