New approved residential mortgage loans rise 41%

The new approvals of Macau’s residential mortgage loans (RMLs) rose in November 2022 whereas those of commercial real estate loans (CRELs) decreased in the month. According to the statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the new RMLs approved by banks in November last year increased 40.9% month-on-month to 1.39 billion patacas. The new RMLs to residents, representing 99.5% of the total, grew 41.0 percent to 1.38 billion patacas. The non-resident component jumped 20.7% to 7.3 million patacas. The new CRELs plunged 80.8% from the relatively high base in the previous month to 1.40 billion patacas. The new CRELs to residents, or 93.1% of the total, fell by 82.1% to 1.30 billion patacas.

Tour guides from Macau visit Zhuhai to explore Hengqin tour programs

Travel agency guides from Macau reached Zhuhai on Jan. 8 to perform a trial run for upcoming group tours, aiming to promote the tourism exchange between the two cities. The group are comprised of 60 people, including mostly professional guides who came from multiple travel agencies in Macau, but also tourists. Leisure travel is Hengqin’s leading industry. Zhang Xihua, general manager of China International Travel Service (Macao) Co., Ltd. Macau, said, “We will offer the Hengqin tour as our most recommended program, intensify efforts to promote theme parks, wetland parks, and other tourism resources, and attract more tourists to the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.”