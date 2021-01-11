New article asks teachers to report their own tardiness

The government has included another article in law No.67/99/M requesting teachers submit a written report if they arrive late at work or leave duty early. The law specifically concerns teachers at public schools. The government added the new article to the law so that teachers have to explain to school leadership when they are late or leave work early.

Traffic detour at Galaxy roundabout to remain for at least six months

Due to the construction of a flyover above the roundabout in front of the Galaxy Macau property, the intersection will have a temporarily detour in place for traffic for at least half a year. The detour will suspend the roundabout, but vehicles going to certain directions will need to make turns at the junction. In order to facilitate the intersecting traffic, the government has installed eight sets of traffic lights near the area.