New Barra transport hub showing construction flaws

The new Barra transport hub, which commenced operation approximately one month ago, is showing signs of construction flaws, namely in its pavement, several media reports have noted.

According to the reports, the flaws are mostly found on the pavement of the first underground floor level, which is used by several public bus routes to pick up and drop off passengers.

The pavement started crumbling just a few days after it started being used and is currently in a state that requires urgent intervention, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário admitted.

To the media, Rosário said that although there is a clear need for intervention to repair the paved surface, which has holes and debris, “there are no structural issues with the transport hub.”

The Secretary also said that the government has already contacted the company that supplied the material for this pavement to determine the cause of the problem. In the meantime, workers from the company are already performing some work to minimize the inconvenience caused by the debris of the crumbling pavement, which is spreading around the transport hub.

Rosário also said that after the investigation, a report must be issued by the companies that performed the work explaining the reasons for this construction flaw. He noted that this is occurring in an important public facility that commenced operations just one month ago.

From what the Times has observed, it appears the upper layer of asphalt that was placed on top of the concrete base does not remain in place and crumbles as vehicles pass.