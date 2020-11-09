New bidding system for wet market stall rental draws controversy

Local wet market vendors may face tougher competition to secure the lease of stalls, as a proposed bill ushers in a new bidding system in place of the previous lottery system.

The Executive Council has completed discussion on the draft bill related to the public market management system last Friday, November 6.

Since its announcement, the bill has drawn diverse opinions from the community. Some market vendors have expressed opposition to the new regulation, saying the bidding system is unfair, as it will be skewed towards highest-price bidders and price out current owners – most of whom are small individual vendors who have been reeling from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lottery system – the traditional practice which draws the owners by chance – is rather a more impartial method, the vendors argued.

However, the public largely backs the proposed legislation, believing that the latest adjustments can help breathe new life into the current wet market scene. The joining

in of new operators is expected to be conducive to lowering the price of commodities.

Currently, the prices of goods in wet markets is often found to be higher than those found in supermarkets or other stores. The new bidding system, the grassroots believe, may bring about a healthy competition among operators in wet markets.

Besides, it is reported that some stalls have been sublet, leading to a long-term problem of misuse of public resources.

In accordance with the proposed bill, each successful bidder can only lease one stall, and they have to run the stalls in person for at least 240 days each year. It is said the regulations will come in due course to ensure the fair use of public assets and safeguard consumer rights.

The draft bill will be submitted to the Legislative Assembly for further deliberation. Staff Reporter