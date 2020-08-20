New border building damaged by Higos

A picture went viral on social media yesterday, depicting parts of the roof of the new Hengqin border checkpoint building reportedly damaged by typhoon Higos.

The new building was officially opened and handed to Macau for daily operation administration on Tuesday. That same night, the Pearl River Estuary, on which both Macau and Zhuhai sit, saw its strongest tropical cyclone so far this year.

Hengqin is a district in Zhuhai and is managed by the city as set out in the administrative tree of the People’s Republic of China.

As of press time yesterday, neither the Macau nor the Zhuhai government had confirmed or denied the damage. In addition, they have not announced whether the damage, if real, will have any impact on the checkpoint’s operation.

In response to the influx of tourists since the handover – which has brought regular congestion on major holidays to the old Lotus Border checkpoint building – the new building was built and handed over to Macau. It was designed with a capacity of 222,000 users per day and 80 million per year. AL