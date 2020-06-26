New case of Covid-19 in Macau, tally at 46

A new imported case of Covid-19 in Macau was reported early today (Friday) by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center. It’s the 46th infection registered in the MSAR, after over two months without cases.

The patient, a 57-year-old male Macau resident and Philippine national, took Cathay Pacific flight CX906 from Manila, Philippines, to Hong Kong at 10:45 am on Thursday.

The resident arrived at the Hong Kong airport and took the special 2pm ferry from the airport to Macau. At the time of arrival, the patient showed no symptoms of discomfort or fever. After taking a sample at the Taipa Maritime Terminal, he was sent to a hotel for medical observation in isolation.

The result of the viral nucleic acid test of Covid-19 on the man returned positive.

“The patient was admitted to the government hospital for treatment in the isolation ward. Details will be announced later,” the government center added.

MDT