New case of imported Covid-19 takes tally to 18

The New Coronavirus Contingency Coordination Centre reports that a new imported case of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus was diagnosed in Macau tonight (Saturday), bringing to 18 the number of confirmed cases in Macau, health authorities revealed moments ago.

The diagnosis was made on a 50-year-old woman, who took the flight CX845 from Cathay Pacific (seat 45E) from New York to Hong Kong this morning.

Upon arrival at the Post Border of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge she was detected in the temperature control and taken to the public hospital special emergency ward. Pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus was confirmed according to the result of the viral nucleic acid test. “Detailed information will be provided later on,” the government said.

MDT