New cases will not affect upcoming large-scale events

The city’s most recent Covid cases reported yesterday will have no effect on upcoming events including the Grand Prix, Macau Food Festival, as well as the 2023 Policy Address of the Chief Executive scheduled for today.

The announcement was made by Health Bureau director Alvis Lo after authorities called for a press conference yesterday to report two new clusters.

According to Lo, any postponement of the events would depend on the development of the outbreak, noting that the risk of transmission at the moment is low.

Hence, there are no plans to carry out a citywide mass testing.

“We have clearly verified the source of the cases, so for now there is no need for a mass test,”

As the city adheres to the strict zero-Covid policy where it requires the confinement of every infected person, authorities sealed two residential buildings yesterday where the three positive cases reside, designating residents of the building with a red code.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced that a 21-year-old tested positive for Covid-19, following the recent return of her parents from Portugal.

Her parents tested positive while in medical observation at the end of October, received treatment and were released November 10.

On November 13, the father tested a “weak positive” in the required nucleic acid test (NAT), and was considered a relapse case.

He was placed under medical observation early yesterday.

The 21-year-old female was considered a close contact and tested positive yesterday with a CT value of 16. Authorities considered the case to be related to an imported case.

The Vista 38 restaurant on the 38th floor of the Four Seasons Macao where she is an intern was closed immediately, and the authorities are coordinating with restaurant employees to further assess the risk.

All staff at Four Seasons are required to take NATs on November 15, 16 and 18, in addition to the test they took yesterday.

The Times is aware that the hotel operator has set up a NAT booth to accommodate the employees.

The building, Edf. Tranquilidade on Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga 28–28B near the Pak Vai Activity Center where the family resides, has now been listed as a Red Code Zone.

The other case involves a 34-year-old man who lives in Macau and works in Zhuhai for a parcel delivery service in the underground shopping center.

This case was reported to Macau authorities by Zhuhai authorities.

His wife and child are in quarantine in Coloane despite testing negative, and the residential building in front of St. Lawrence Church where they reside, is also cordoned off.

Meanwhile, authorities are calling on individuals who have been to Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre between November 11 and 13 to undergo “three tests in three days.”