New commissioners sworn-in at Coloane Prison

Pang Chi Fai, Leong Kun Lim, Fan Ka Man, Lei Fu On, Chan Sio Pan, and Ko Sai Hou are the new six commissioners that have been sworn-in at the Coloane Prison in a ceremony presided yesterday by the Correctional Services Bureau (DSC) director Cheng Fong Meng.

The new commissioners concluded a five-month training course according to the prison guards’ promotion regime.

At the ceremony, Cheng noted that today’s society and environment are complex and changing, and the challenges and tests that prison guards need to face are increasing day by day. Therefore, “DSC must keep in pace with the times and turn challenges into opportunities.” The promotion of the new commissioners was said to contribute to the improvement of the prison management team.

The director also encouraged those in charge to always adhere to the correctional services missions and principles, “to be loyal and to serve as a good example, to be responsible and to develop law enforcement skills without fear of challenges.” RM