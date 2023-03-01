New Construction Health & Safety Laws allow TNR as safety officers

The new laws that regulate the health and safety of workers in construction sites have passed the Legislative Assembly (AL).

Although all lawmakers have approved the law in its final reading, some questions were raised about the fact that it allows non-resident workers (TNR) to work as construction safety officers.

The matter was raised by lawmaker Ron Lam and later justified by the members of the government as a necessary measure with a non-permanent purpose.

“Employment of non-residents as safety officers is considered exceptional and will be subject to a rigorous approval process,” the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong said, adding that it will only happen when there are no local workers to fill the role.

The director of the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), Wong Chi Hong, added that the measure addresses the lack of safety officers at construction sites, noting that the safety of workers and the workplace is more important than protecting local jobs.

The director of DSAL also noted during the discussion that the number of accidents in construction sites in Macau has been dropping, as well as deaths (8 in 2021 compared to 4 in 2022) caused by accidents. Also in decline were the number of accidents causing permanent or long-term disabilities to workers, which sharply declined from 42 in 2021 to 16 cases last year.

For Wong, safety officers are also responsible for the decrease in non-compliance with the construction sites’ safety rules, which decreased from nine cases in 2021 to one in 2022.