New Covid-19 report system has pros and cons, medical experts say

Some medical practitioners at private clinics agree that the newly implemented mandate — which requires all public and private doctors to report any suspected Covid-19 case where the patient presents certain symptoms — may be a double-edged sword.

On one hand, it is effective in containing the pandemic, but on the other, it may deter residents from seeking the medical service they require if they are infected with Covid-19.

The Health Bureau (SSM) authorities unveiled the new regulation on Monday, which became effective immediately following the announcement. It not only requires doctors to report the confirmed cases on a dedicated website but also alters the patients’ health code status from green to yellow.

One private medical practitioner told TDM yesterday that several patients resist the medical service and left the clinic as they were worried about the odds of their health code being changed to yellow.

The practitioner is concerned that the patients who are uneasy about the new regulation would abandon professional medical treatments and would prefer over-the-counter medicines, which will result in delayed treatment, and probably further deteriorate their health condition.

Meanwhile, private doctors commented that it is difficult for them to implement the protocol as there are no guidelines regarding detailed operations as yet. It is also hard for them to confirm whether the patient has taken the Covid-19 test within the 24 hours preceding the appointment, as claimed.

The government stated that if a patient receives a Covid-19 test less than 24 hours before the medical appointment, they will be granted an exemption from taking the Covid-19 test after the appointment.

Some doctors suggest the government offer resources to enable private clinics to conduct quick nucleic acid testing so that the doctor can take samples from suspected cases on-site and promptly.

This not only offers convenience for both patients and doctors, but also helps reduce contagion risks during the patient’s commute to the testing station for after visiting the doctor.