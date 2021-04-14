New department inspecting lifts to open in H2

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau is set to establish a new dedicated department to inspect and ensure the safety of over 9,000 elevators, escalators and automatic walking systems in the second half of 2021, said Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário on the sidelines of an event yesterday. Rosário said the authorities would soon conduct public consultation about the details of the department and its establishment before enacting the new department in legislation.

Chamber of Commerce supports revised e-voucher scheme

The President of Macao Chamber of Commerce (ACM) Ma Iao Lai declared his support for the government’s revised e-voucher scheme announced yesterday. He said the revised scheme is a testament to the government’s willingness to listen to public opinion. He believes the new program offers greater convenience to local consumers and will be conducive to stimulating domestic spending and revitalizing the city’s economy.