New deputy head appointed at Cultural Affairs Bureau

Cheong Lai San was appointed the new deputy director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) yesterday, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U announced in the Official Gazette.

Cheong’s appointment will be valid for one year starting from July 1, the secretary’s order stipulated. The order also stated that the costs incurred by the appointment would be borne by the IC.

As usual, the secretary noted that Cheong’s résumé demonstrates her professional ability to take on the job.

Cheong graduated from the University of Macau with a bachelor’s degree in software engineering.

She entered the public service in August 2002. From 2003, she spent 17 years at the Identification Bureau, where Ao Ieong was the head before being promoted to secretary.

Over the past two months, Cheong has worked as a consultant at the Secretariat for Administration and Justice.

The outgoing deputy director, Chan Kai Chon, took the position on January 22 last year. Chan resigned from the vice-directorship but will remain at the IC as a Primary Consultant Senior Technician.

Chan has appeared at several IC press conferences regarding World Heritage sites and scenery protection. AL