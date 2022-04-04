New directors for new bureaus sworn in

The directors and deputy directors of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) and Public Works Bureau (DSOP) officially took office last Friday, April 1.

The two swearing-in ceremonies were presided over by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário.

Lai Weng Leong will lead the DSSCU together with his new deputy director Mak Tat Io.

At DSOP, the new director is Lam Wai Hou who will be assisted by two new deputy directors, Sam Weng Chon and Luís Manuel Silva Madeira de Carvalho.

Lai had previously served as deputy director of the DSSOPT while Lam was the former director of the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI).

Lai has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and started to work at DSSOPT in 1995 as acting chief of the Urbanization Department which he then headed from April 2016.

In January 2020, he was appointed deputy director of the DSSOPT – a position he has held until now.

Lam officially headed GDI in February 2019, having previously served as acting director from September 2018. He had been working at GDI since 2005, first as a senior technician until 2008 and subsequently in leadership positions.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in structural engineering.

The two new bureaus were announced March 25 as part of the government’s efforts to restructure public administration, namely the former GDI and DSSOPT. The new bureaus officially started operations April 1, the same day as the swearing-in of their new leaders.