New documentary explores city’s role in maritime trade

A new documentary project titled “Canton” aims to raise awareness of the historic role Macau played in the establishment of a global maritime trading system.

The documentary is set to provide a historical account of the Canton Trade, including references to Macau and the early Portuguese trade with China, using human-interest stories that follow the lives of foreign merchants and captains, Chinese compradors, Hoppos, Hongs, and officials and shopkeepers.

According to the producer, Campbell McLean, the series offers an in-depth and objective explanation of how nations in the West began trading with China, using 17th century Canton, modern-day Guangzhou, as a base.

An explanation for how Chinese commodities including tea, silk and porcelain, along with botanical specimens, were shipped across the oceans to Europe and North America will also be showcased.

Local audiences and those in mainland China ought to better understand Macau’s history and development, according to McLean, who writes for and produces documentaries. “People need to understand the context of how Macau evolved to what it is today – only then will they gain a deeper appreciation of its sense of place in the world,” McLean told the Times.

“Over the years, a great amount of research has been undertaken that reveals a vast collection of facts and figures behind the Canton System of trade and Macau’s role, but it is also important to reveal and understand many of the characters who played both leading roles or simply observed as bystanders to history in the making,” the producer added.

The documentary series interweaves narrative accounts by Chinese, Portuguese, American, British and other European historians with dramatized re-enactments that describe the people behind the stories and events as they unfolded.

The story starts from the arrival of the first Portuguese traders and concludes in the aftermath of the First Opium War and the cession of Hong Kong island in 1842.

The documentary series offers a different perspective on the events that shaped history and Macau’s role and sense of place in the exchange between Canton and West in the years prior to the opening of the Treaty Ports.

“We need to flesh out the stories and drama behind everyday lives and events of the time – and bring those back to life. The people of Macau have every reason to be proud of their history and achievements – and look around, Macau is still history in the making today,” said McLean.

According to the producer, the series also tells a story for Portuguese-speaking countries wanting to reach out and do business in China today.

“Macau and Hengqin offer all incentives and levels of assistance that are needed to explore and break into new markets – both outbound and inbound, but we have to ask ourselves, how are we getting that story out there in a way that is engaging to a wider audience?” questioned McLean.

McLean also works with an international television distributor based out of Paris and Hong Kong to provide them with exposure and promotional opportunities for international television markets.

Partnering with the distributor, McLean’s previous project “George Chinnery” was broadcast on CGTN International, along with sales of its “Macau From Above” documentary, to France-5, Rai-3 in Italy, GloboSat in Brazil, TVB, Discovery Asia and Cathay Pacific.

His team has also secured a pre-sale with Discovery for its current production.

However, the current biggest challenge for the team is to secure the long- term funding they need.

“There should be a shared responsibility between the public and private sector to support the growth of our industry – to encourage new talent to enter this sector and fine tune our ability to communicate and share stories about Macau,” he said.