New Guia Hill Pedestrian Tunnel to open soon

The new Guia Hill Pedestrian Tunnel that connects the Flora Garden and the Casa Real Hotel area will soon be opened, local media Macao Daily News has reported. The tunnel goes through the Guia Hill and connects the hotel with footbridges. The system will also connect the Guia Hill Running Trail and the Reservoir Promenade. Recently, at night, the lights in the tunnel were seen to have been turned on. In April, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário said that the tunnel’s opening was expected to take place in the last quarter of the year. No update has been since been given.

Unmanned vehicles hit Hengqin roads for tests

Two RoboBuses, five Robotaxis, and three unmanned sanitation vehicles began open road tests on an 11-km section from North Qinhai Road to West Qinhai Road between the Number 1 and 5 rest stations along the Hengqin Flower Corridor on September 15. Hengqin residents and tourists may be able to experience such vehicles that will pass by Hengqin Flower Corridor and Shizimen waterway during the upcoming National Day holiday, which will last from Oct 1 to 7. The 10 vehicles were provided by three domestic automobile enterprises, namely Cowa Robot, Beijing QCraft, as well as Turnip Transport (Beijing) Technology, with mature and leading autonomous driving technologies.