New head of Taipa hospital development committee inaugurated, holds first plenary

Honorary president of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Zhao Yupei, was inaugurated yesterday as the head of the Taipa Hospital Strategic Development Committee, which held its first plenary session on the same day.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng officiated at the inauguration by offering letters of appointment to Zhao and other committee members.

Following the inauguration, the committee had its first meeting, which mainly revolved around the signing of an agreement for cooperation between Macau and the hospital in Beijing on the pre-appointment training of specialist medical staff.

The intention for cooperation was signed by public doctor Lei Wai Seng, head of the Taipa Hospital Preparatory Office.

As such, in the future, the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, while considering the actual needs of the future Taipa Hospital, will screen qualified local residents and provide them with training, so that afterwards they will be able to serve at the Taipa Hospital.

Information about preparatory work and its progress, as well as necessary legislative procedures for the future hospital, were also presented at the meeting. Meanwhile, the charter of the committee and the mechanism of work of the committee were also reviewed and passed at the meeting. AL