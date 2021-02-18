New law mandates employment agencies to pay a guarantee of MOP300,000

The new regulation, that warrants employment agencies to pay a guarantee fee of MOP 300,000, will take effect on March 15, according to an official gazette released yesterday.

The gazette also stated that the regulation mandates the practitioners in employment agencies in Macau to offer information regarding their licenses, including their names and license number.

The new law regulating employment agencies in Macau was passed by the Legislative Assembly on September 4 last year. It stipulated that all employment agencies have to be licensed, and have a physical location that is not in a residential, industrial, hotel, parking, or public building.

To preclude agencies from overcharging both employers and employees for referral fees, the law states that the fees charged to employers cannot exceed the values listed on their fee listing, which need to be published and sent to the Labour Affairs Bureau.

Meanwhile, the fees charged to workers seeking employment must not exceed 50% of their first month salary.

The new regulation is designed to safegaurd the entitlements of employees who seek the employment service. HT