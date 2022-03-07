New law requires use of decimal scale

Pursuant to a new law that came into effect on New Year’s Day this year, the government requires all hawkers and vendors doing business in local wet markets to migrate to the metric system of measurement. The Chinese hexadecimal units of catty and tael are popular, in which a catty equals 16 taels. Furthermore, the units of pounds and feet are also used widely in Macau. For example, citizens usually measure the dimensions of apartments in square feet. In contrast, the decimal scale of units is more popular in mainland China. Apartment sizes are often discussed in square meters, for example.

Second court rules in favor of dash-cam footage as legitimate evidence

Hearing an appeal with regards to a car accident, the Court of Second Instance (TSI) ruled that footage from windshield or dashboard cameras (‘dash-cam’ footage) can be legally considered by a court of law as evidence. The court explained that car camera footage does not violate provisions in laws governing surveillance in public spaces or personal data privacy. In addition, the practice has also not violated the Civil Code or the Penal Code and fits the requirements set forth in the Criminal Procedure Code. Most importantly, the court ruled that driving on public roads does not constitute the driver’s private life.