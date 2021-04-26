New local tourism initiative kicked off yesterday

The “Stay, Dine and See Macao” initiative began yesterday, with the first batch of local tour groups setting off. The project is the newest bid from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) to revive the local tourism economy.

The six groups, totaling around 230 participants, embarked on their local tours at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal.

At the departure point, MGTO director, Helena de Senna Fernandes, said she was delighted to hear about residents’ interest in the new initiative. She added that she believes that the tours can not only familiarize residents with local tourism resources, but also bolster the travel trade and stimulate spending in communities.

Applications for the tours began on April 15, and will feature six different tour itineraries and hotel experiences. The project incentivizes residents to explore Macau and, according to MGTO, has been attracting many applicants.

According to figures cited by MGTO, the most popular tour is the helicopter ride experience and yacht trip, which has received 15,552 applications. As of last Saturday, 2,209 residents had signed up for the other five itineraries. The “staycation” offer, which began last Friday, has registered 1,569 hotel packages as sold, and is set to host around 4,000 residents.

The “Stay, Dine and See Macao” initiative will run local tours between April 25 and December 31. Tours will be available on weekends and public holidays from April to June and September to December. The frequency of tours will be increased to daily operation during the summer holidays period in July and August. RM