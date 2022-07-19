New Luso-Chinese School to open in Taipa

A new Luso-Chinese School in Taipa will commence operations in September this year according to an Official Gazette dispatch published yesterday.

The executive dispatch No. 33/2022 stipulates that the school is to provide education at the kindergarten and primary school education levels under the terms of the relevant legislation.

The same dispatch also informed of the closure of three other Luso-Chinese schools including one in Ilha Verde, the Luso-Chinese Kindergarten “Girassol,” and the Luso-Chinese School in Coloane.

Meanwhile, the local government also published Administrative Regulation No. 29/2022 on the “Organization, management and functions of official non-higher education schools,” which is aimed at reorganizing and reconstructing norms for the organization, management and operation of public schools at all levels to meet modern educational standards.

The regulation will take effect on September 1.

The main content of the Administrative Regulation includes establishing a consultative school board to provide advice on the development planning and teaching objectives of public schools, formulating the powers and composition of school principals and vice-principals, and adding middle-level personnel responsible for the day-to-day administration of school education.

Among these personnel are positions for a director of academic affairs, director of counseling and discipline, and director of administration, to ensure the smooth operation of public schools and improve the quality of teaching.

Furthermore, from the 2022/2023 academic year, the number of “through-train” public schools will be increased to five, including two original public schools – Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying and Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van – and new additions – Escola Secundária Luso-Chinesa de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional, Escola Oficial da Flora – covering middle, primary and pre-primary education.

A through-train education is a progressive educational journey from early years education to senior graduation, provided by the same school.

In addition, two schools – Escola Primária Oficial Luso-Chinesa “Sir Robert Ho Tung” and Escola Luso-Chinesa da Taipa – will remain providers of primary and pre-primary education.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau stated that the integration of public schools will not affect places at current public schools or teaching staff positions. Staff Reporter